So you can create unique music for free

By: Brian Adam

Music is an element that can stimulate us in different ways, either to put us in a good mood or accompany us in a difficult situation in our lives.

Likewise, for many of us, music serves as a companion during the performance of the tasks that are part of our routine, either to help us feel more relaxed or to make our ideas flow if it is a project that demands a lot of creativity. .

In that sense, a man named Dylan Turner has created Lo-Fi Generator, a tool with which it hopes to provide its users with a means where they can not only relax or be inspired, but also take advantage of the material present there to use in multimedia projects where they need to add a musical background. I explain how it works in the video above.

The only thing you have to do click on the play button and let yourself be enveloped by the sounds that this platform offers you.

Thanks to not requiring payment of any fee, you can have the opportunity to use the music of Lo-Fi Generator in personal projects and add it as a background in some video, podcast, advertisement, or some application that you are carrying out.

It is worth mentioning that the music played in Lo-Fi Generator is never repeated, thanks to the random character present in its algorithm, so that each person who uses it will hear something different.

Clicking on the forward button you will make the algorithm reset its values ​​and start playing music in a different style. This is how Lo-Fi Generator gives you music that you can flow with while you work or do housework, although you will probably get a little annoyed after a while of playing the same “song”.

As we mentioned, the music of the Lo-Fi Generator can be recorded with the help of a special program and then saved on the computer, so that you can use it as a background in some personal project; All this for free thanks to the Creative Commons BY 4.0 license under which you have been granted access to this material.

Finally, Lo-Fi Generator offers you the possibility of download the played music as audio files in .WAV format or other formats in packs of 20 songs for $4 or 100 songs for $8.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

So you can create unique music for free

