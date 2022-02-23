Tech News

So you can create quick responses on your professional Instagram account

By: Brian Adam

The Instagram social network does not stop adding improvements with which to increase its use options. And at the time they added the possibility of turning your account into a professional one to get profitability. More than anything because through Instagram for businesses or companies you have some additional functions that make a difference. In addition, the social network has done a lot for these accounts to offer added value, in addition to making things as simple as possible for the owner of a professional Instagram profile to optimize time as much as possible. For this reason, today we want to explain a trick that is very worthwhile. We are talking about the possibility of creating personalized responses so that you can reply to your customers much faster. Without a doubt, one of the best functions if you want to save time when answering a DM that has been sent to you on Instagram. How to create personalized replies in your professional Instagram account step by step As we said, these quick replies act as shortcuts so you can reply to other people’s messages more quickly and easily. In addition, you will be able to configure your own shortcuts when answering a message. For example, instead of having to type a phrase that you use regularly, you can set up a shortcut so that when you press it, the phrase automatically appears on the screen. With this, you will be able to answer the most common questions in less time, for example. As you may have seen, Instagram’s quick responses will allow you to configure your own shortcuts to write messages much more comfortably and quickly. In addition, the process is so simple that it will take a few minutes to create your own personalized responses on Instagram. Let’s see the steps you should follow. First, open Instagram. Now, tap on the Messages icon which is located on the top right (it has the shape of a speech bubble). Now enter any conversation. Unlike in a normal account, when you open a conversation with a professional account Instagram, you will see that a “+” icon appears. Click on this icon and select the Quick Replies icon (it is shaped like a speech bubble with three dots). Now, click on “+” to add a quick reply. Create your quick reply and click on Save. As you may have seen, the process is extremely simple and will help you respond to your customers on Instagram faster. Obviously, you don’t have any type of limitation when it comes to creating quick responses, you simply have to repeat the entire process to add the responses that you see fit. >

Previous article
