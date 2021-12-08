So you can create Highlights or featured stories on Instagram

The arrival of stories on Instagram generated a true revolution, much more than what had been produced from Snapchat. This has to do above all with the higher share of Instagram users, however, the truth is that they became extremely popular. Along with the stories, the so-called Instagram Highlights also arrived, an option aimed at highlighting and maintaining stories permanently.

The idea of ​​this section is to highlight stories that we liked a lot or that serve as information for newcomers to our profiles. If you don’t know how to use it, here we show you the steps you should follow.

How to create my Instagram Highlights?

As we mentioned before, Instagram Highlights are nothing more than stories that we can keep permanently. In that sense, to access the function, we must previously enable an option that allows us to keep an archive of the stories we upload. The idea is that when creating the highlights, we have available everything we have published to choose the one we like the most.







The steps for this are:

Open Instagram.

Tap your profile photo at the bottom.

Tap the 3 stripes icon in the upper right.

Select Settings.

Enter Privacy.

Tap the Story option.

Scroll down and enable the option “Save stories to file”

With this option enabled, all your stories will be stored in the Instagram file and you can choose them to make them stand out. The steps are the following:







Open your profile.

Tap the Featured Stories tab just below “Edit Profile.”

Select the “New” option.

Choose any of the stories that are stored.

Enter a title for the featured section.

Select an image to represent the section.

Repeat this process with all the featured stories you want to create and they will be visible to everyone when they enter your profile. It is especially useful for inserting information related to your services or activities, addresses and more.