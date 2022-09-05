So you can create custom stickers from the official album of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The fever with the s of the Qatar 2022 World Cup is skyrocketing, as has already become a long tradition, both physically and virtually in recent yearswhich comes through the prestigious Italian publisher of Panini.

But that is not all, since currently From the mobile app of this company you can personalized stickers and thus be part of the World Cup album.

- Advertisement -

Yes, this is something quite interesting that not many fans of the beautiful game know, but it is there and it is possible through the MyPanini application for Android and iPhone mobiles. Basically, you can create a sticker of yourself or for anyone and configure the different features of it, be it frames, t-shirts, flags, filters, etc.

Although the app has already been in operation for a few years, it is currently where more renovation work and improvements have been introducedimproving as much as possible the aesthetic and visual section of the stickers.

Well, leaving the technical factors of the app aside, MyPanini is quite easy to use and It will only take you a few minutes to create your own stickerso without further ado, let’s go with those respective steps to make stickers.

What to do to create custom stickers from the Qatar 2022 World Cup album

- Advertisement -

– Download the MyPanini app on your Android or iPhone mobile and access it.

– Choose the language you speak and the country you are in and then click on Okay.

– Click on the first box FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

– Now click on the green button that is shown at the bottom right of the screen, in order to download the necessary template to create your sticker.

– Once it has been downloaded, click on the download button +.

– Choose the type of chrome you want to customize, either the Team or the one of Legend.

– After choosing the available frame, you will have to take a selfie or choose a photo from your gallery to use on the chrome.

– Set the jersey and flag of the selection you want and edit your photo as much as you want.

– Now to finish, add your name, surname and date of birth and click on the green check to finish the process.

By the time you have finished creating your sticker, you will need to log in with your Panini account or create one through your social networks, so that the app will then show you the final result of your card. No less important is to mention that, if you want to export the chrome outside the app or have it physically, you will have to pay the amount of 9.9 euros per card.