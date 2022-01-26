Presentations with slides have been with us for a long time and PowerPoint has been the reference program to create and open them. However, Google brought its office automation solution with the advantage of collaborative work and thus Google Slides also arrived. Now, we may receive these types of files in either format. Therefore, we want to present you the way to convert a PowerPoint presentation into Google Slides.

This task is really simple and has two modalities to be carried out with their respective peculiarities. Here we will show you each one so that you can use the one that best suits your needs.

Steps to convert a PowerPoint presentation to Google Slides

There is an important detail to clarify about this task and it is the fact that Google Slides does not open PowerPoint presentations. The opposite is usually believed, since the tool offers the possibility of saving files in this format. It is even possible to upload PowerPoint presentations directly, however, there is no full support. In that sense, when we do, we lose some features of the Microsoft program.

As we mentioned before, there are two ways to convert a PowerPoint presentation to Google Slides. The first one starts by uploading the file in question to Google Drive. Once the file is uploaded, click to open it and it will be displayed in Google Slides with the possibility of editing it. At this point the file has been converted and as discussed above, some PowerPoint features will be lost. The advantage of this method is the possibility to keep the file in PPTX format in Google Drive, after having converted it.

The second way to convert a PowerPoint presentation to Google Slides is by uploading it directly to Google’s tool. In that sense, open Google Slides, go to the File menu and then Open to select the presentation in PPTX format. When uploaded to Google Slides, it will change format immediately and you will have your file ready.