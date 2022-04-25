So you can connect your Bluetooth headphones with a Nintendo Switch

Since its launch, the Nintendo Switch has been a complete video game console, allowing users to enjoy a innovative experience combining mobility and power.

However, something in which Nintendo had not been able to measure itself against its competition (Sony and Microsoft), is the section of the Bluetooth connection and the inability to connect the Switch with a Bluetooth headset.

Fortunately, Nintendo attacked this problem knowing the needs of its millions of users and, since the end of 2021 to be exact, the Nintendo Switch can already be connected with Bluetooth headphones. thanks to a software update.

Knowing this, chances are if you own a Nintendo Switch and haven’t been able to connect your Bluetooth headset before, you’ll definitely be looking to do so now. The process is not difficult at all it will only take you a couple of minutesso without much more to add, let’s go through the steps you must take.

What to do to connect your Bluetooth headphones to your Nintendo Switch

First of all, you will have to position yourself on the home screen of your console, which you can do clicking on the home button located at the bottom of your right controller. Once there, enter System configurationarea that will be represented by the icon of a toothed wheel.

When you are inside the settings, go down a bit and access the Bluetooth Audio tab, which has been the gateway to sync your headset with the console. Now click on Pair device and make sure that by this time, your headphones are turned on and in pairing mode.

Wait a bit for the console to detect your headphones, and when this happens, press A to connect them. Wait for confirmation of Bluetooth connectedclick on Okay and finally make sure that next to the name of your headphones a green mark appearswhich will mean that they are correctly connected.

Note that, how the Nintendo Switch uses a Bluetooth 4.1, it may take a while for both devices to connect. This would be all and by this point you can be enjoying the audio in your Bluetooth headphones.