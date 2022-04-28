So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected to each other. So let’s remember that all kinds of AirPods (Pro or Max) can be with you at all times. You just have to know how to connect them to these devices, as well as being able to switch between one and the other or even stop being in one of them.

Connection with AirPods

Many users believe that you can only have AirPods connected to your iPhone since they usually relate very well. However, don’t just try to connect them to other devices, Well, remember that this tool is linked to your Apple iD.

Pairing really is the easiest, since it is enough to have your Apple ID connected to practically any device you own, be it Mac, Apple TV or iPad. From here you can change, remove or connect between any of these.

Sometimes the easiest thing can also result in chaos, since the AirPods work independently of what you listen to. That is you could be listening to something played on your Mac or iPhone without meaning to.

For AirPods cases with Apple TV 4K they are a bit more complicated than just confusing your favorite music. If you happen to listen to something with this device, your encoder will always enter your AirPods, since it works this way. It could be the case that out of nowhere your TV is totally silent without knowing that it is because of your AirPods without you needing it.

Away from all the mess that using it on all your other devices can cause, it’s best to make sure you can manage the connection. Therefore, it is better that you read this entire post to learn how to master your AirPods from only one device, the one you want at the time.

Set up from scratch with AirPods

Normally, the guide provided by the iPhone itself is enough to configure them much easier, you can also find more information about this action and others related to it in the following link. In short, just by connecting them to your iPhone you would already have half the work done, just by having the AirPods case with your iPhone.

For this, you have to have the Bluetooth function of the iPhone activated. It is worth mentioning that the type of AirPods model does not matter. It is even much easier with the Max version, because by having them out of their case, in less than sixty seconds they will be connected to your iPhone.

For the normal version of AirPods, as well as the Pro, just open the cover, you don’t even have to remove them from there. Within a few seconds your iPhone will detect this device so that it is fully paired and ready to go.

Connect AirPods to your Mac

The first step is to sit on the Mac and have the AirPods already placed in your ears fully at hand. The ease of connecting this device with your Mac is really incredible, because as we mentioned, it is often enough to have logged in with the same Apple ID. This will make your Mac detect them almost immediately if they’re nearby, you’ll even get a notification announcing this.

Once the notification is received, you can choose if you want to change your device or continue in case they are still linked to your iPhone. With just a click, your AirPods will switch to playing whatever’s on your Mac.

Not only can you rely entirely on the notification, in case it doesn’t make it through or you just don’t see it, you can still do this process. Once you have everything, you only need turn on the Bluetooth option on the Mac in System Preferences, then Bluetooth. You can also do it from the menu bar and there you will find the connection with the AirPods.

Automatically switch devices

The practicality of the company has allowed your devices to coexist better with each other too many times. This idea tries to combine the ease of quickly switching between devices, although with some drawbacks. The change can be too sudden if you are on a device and change from one moment to another, being a bit annoying depending on the case.

This can happen to you in reverse, if you want the audio of a place to change to your iPhone or if you need to answer an emergency call through your AirPods. Here the audio could change completely and need synchronization with the call.

Depending on the case, it can be one of the most efficient and practical technologies for the user. However, it depends a lot on the case, since it is enough to be very close to another device for it to quickly change your audio.

So you can stop the automatic change

The first thing you have to do is have the AirPods already connected. Once everything is ready, you should play something on them, anything is fine, as this will help you to stop the automatic change. For the next steps you will need to be on your Mac:

you have to go back to System preferences to reactivate the Bluetooth .

to reactivate the . Since your AirPods will already be connected, you just have to click on Options.

The only thing you have to change is from automatic mode to only “when you are last connected to this Mac”.

The phrase indicated by the Mac is not entirely correct, but the change and the meaning are understood. Then with this your device will automatically stop connecting whenever you are near the Mac. It should be noted that if it is the last device where the AirPods were connected, because if the last one in its place was your iPhone, this option will be lost and will stop connecting again when you return to the Mac.

for iOS is basically the same, but there are points to note since the options have certain different locations:

For iPad or iPhone you will have to go first to Settings.

As it was for Mac, you will have to select Bluetooth .

. You will see the name of your Airpods, next to it you will have to press on the “i”.

It will take you to another place. There you will have to tap Connect to this iPhone.

In the same way you will have to change to the option for When it was last connected.

Control over Audio Handoff or streaming audio

The company, as we have mentioned, always likes to have practicality among all its devices, especially since many users have an entire line of them. Therefore, to make everything easier between all of them in terms of music, you have this interesting option.

You can take full control of your devices, for example from iPhone to HomePod without the need for automatic intelligence or any extras. This option is called Handoff, which would mean multiple things in terms of what you can do with it, be it on your iPhone or some other device. It does not matter if you are in one of them to carry out a project, because it will follow you even if you change to another,

Handoff is a feature that was released for iOS 14.4 and does not require a controller. Enough with play some audio on your iPhone, for example, then switch to your HomePod mini just by being nearby.

Once you’re close you should have the top of your iPhone next to the top of your HomePod mini. Just give it a few seconds to match and voila, what you were listening to in one place will automatically be in another from where you left off, the minute and second.

In case Handoff is not working, just check if it is correctly activated.

talk to you iPhone then Settings

then In Settings, go to General

tap on AirPlay and Handoff to successfully activate Transfer to HomePod.

Perhaps this is working properly because of the Apple ID and how the devices are connected to each other because of it. However, this also works even when other people bring their iPhone closer to your HomePod with their own Handoff and it still works as intended.

For this, your iPhone must be connected to your Wi-Fi network for HomePod to verify it properly. You also need to check the Handoff permission with your device and to do this you need have the Home app, either on iOS or Mac.

Once you have it, proceed to select Home Settings.

You should grant access by tapping Allow access to speaker and TV.

Then you have to select the option that allows only people with your same Wi-Fi network to connect or even the people you select with permission in your home.

You can even give special options that allow access if you have a password. Although this will already be at your discretion, it is always much more recommended whatever protects your devices. Since also latent is the option where anyone close enough can connect.

Apple technology is always impressive, because even with its imperfections, like the fact that instant transmission can sometimes hurt you, the practicality of its devices is still incredible.