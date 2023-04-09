So you can change the refresh rate of the screen of a Xiaomi mobile

If you are a mobile lover and you like to personalize your experience, you will know that the screen refresh rate is a very important factor. to improve image quality and fluidity when viewing content on a smartphone. This as such is measured in hertz (Hz) and, the higher the rate, the faster the images on the screen will update respectively.

Xiaomi phones, like other devices, come with a default refresh rate, but fortunately, you can easily change it according to your preferencesso if this turns out to be of interest to you, read on to find out how to do it.

It is important to note that changing the screen refresh rate can affect the battery life of your mobile, since a higher refresh rate consumes more power. If you prefer to have a longer battery life, it is better to select a lower refresh rate.

Besides, not all Xiaomi phones have the ability to change the screen refresh rateso it is essential to check if your mobile model allows it before trying to make the change in question.

What refresh rate does your Xiaomi mobile have and how to change it

So, to find out what refresh rate your device has, all you need to do is open the app from settingsthen enter the section of Screen and finally access the tab refresh rate. In case this last tab does not appear, that will mean that your smartphone has the minimum rate, that is, 60 hertz.

Now that everything that we have discussed so far is very clear, let’s go now with the steps that you must follow to be able to increase or decrease the refresh rate of your Xiaomi mobiledepending on what you want.

– First of all, enter the application of settings.

– Enter now to Screen.

– At this point, click on refresh rate.

– Select the type of refresh rate you want, either the adaptive mode or itself about 60, 90 or 120 hertz.

And voila, that would be all to give a new touch to the screen of your Xiaomi mobile. By the way, you can also apply this same process on Redmi and POCO mobiles, since they all have the same customization layer (MIUI). Of course, remember to check if your mobile model allows it and take into account the battery life when choosing a refresh rate.