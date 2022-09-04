So you can cancel your Netflix subscription on iPad, iPhone and more

- Advertisement -

Below you will be able to observe each and every one of the steps that you will have to carry out in order to finally complete your in an easy and practical way from your and iPad, in addition to the web browser.

Currently multiple economic problems that make your day to day much more complicated, tend to require you to end up with some extra expenses. Among these, you could end the subscription with Netflix, since it seems somewhat difficult to pay for the month with the recent high costs.

At the beginning of the current year, the streaming service increased the costs of the plans it maintains. Going up quite a bit from the standard plan, to the HD plan, and even the 4K Ultra plan. Among the reasons for this increase are the 100 million places that “do not pay directly for Netflix”, although they do have the service in some way. In other words, it is only enough for a client to contract the platform so that they can share the password in other places. Although the company is already dealing with this event.

During this part of the year, the company is already showing losses of around 1.3 million subscriptions in the United States and Canada alone. It should also be noted that Netflix continues to develop a plan with integrated advertising at a cheaper price for 2023. In the meantime, here you will have how to your subscriptions.

Cancel Netflix from your iPhone and iPad

In case you have registered your Netflix account through your Apple ID directly from your iPhone or iPad, just follow the steps below.

Open your Settings app from your iPhone or iPad device.

Click on your Apple ID profile right at the top of the menu.

Proceed to click on your subscriptions .

. In the list that will appear, find and select Netflix.

Click on Cancel subscription and proceed to confirm your selection. It should be remembered that this cancellation makes sense once the end of the billing period arrives.

According to Apple, the subscription could still be made again if you don't cancel it 24 hours before your renewal date.

Cancel Netflix from the web browser

You can go to your Safari browser or from some other browser, then access the netflix website. You can access the website from your iOS device or your computer.

You will have to log in, then access the menu icon with three lines located in the upper right corner of the website. Click on your account.

Swipe the screen all the way down if you need to, then just tap on Cancel membership . If you’re accessing the site from your iPad or computer, you may have the option from the top left of the window.

It only remains to see when your cancellation will take place and finally click on Finish cancellation.

If you want to renew your subscription before the first 10 months after canceling, your account, favorites and profiles will still be there.