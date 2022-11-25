So you can add a new room for accessories in Google Home

- Advertisement -

One of the best updates that have been included in the Google Home application, in charge of managing all the devices that have access to the voice assistant of the Mountain View company (and some others), is the possibility of organizing them by rooms in the House. Well then, if you need to add any more of those that are available and you don’t know how to do it, we are going to show you how to do it. This is also very useful when you have several accessories of the same type, such as smart speakers, and thus be able to easily differentiate them when executing a voice command with each of them. The process is very simple: simply specify when speaking the device in question and the habituation in which it is. Easier, impossible. Therefore, it is an excellent idea to have the Google Home application well configured with the rooms at home, such as the living room, the kitchen and even the office. This is how you will add a room to the Google Home application. The process is quite intuitive, and we will show you the steps necessary to complete it below. You can repeat the operation as many times as you need, so it doesn’t matter what type of house you have, since you can always have everything perfectly structured. This is what you have to do: The first thing is that you run the Google Home application that is downloaded for free in both the iOS and Android stores. The installation is simple and will not give you problems. Now, tap on the chosen device to place it in the new room. You will then see in the upper right part an icon in the shape of a gear that you must use regularly. You will now see on the screen an option called Device Information, within the General section. By accessing, it gives use in Placement. And, among all the possibilities that appear, you must choose Create new. A small wizard is generated in which you have to select Add a personalized habituation and, by clicking on Next, you can put the name you want to it. Again, use Next. If you wish, you can at this moment even change the name of the device and, at the end of this -whether you do it or not- if you use Next you end the process. You have finished. As you have verified, there is nothing that is particularly complicated and neither is it dangerous, since if you wish at any time you can remove the new habituation that you have created in Google Home. In short, this is a great way to keep everything organized among the Google smart accessories you have at home. >