So it’s the exclusive smart lamp for Google employees

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Surely the floor lamp you have at home is nothing like Google’s proposal. But don’t get your hopes up, you won’t be able to buy it either.

This is one of those Google products for internal use only, but we can take a look at some of its more interesting features.

This is the smart lamp for Google

dLight is a lamp created by Google and for Google. In other words, it is a product that has been created for internal use, so only Google employees will be able to count on the advantages offered by this particular proposal.

However, that does not mean that we can take a look at some features. In addition to having a beautiful and functional design as you can see in the image above, this lamp has some interesting options.

As mentioned Ben Gold, designed by Google, was designed to offer “optimal lighting in video calls” when working remotely. So you will find that the lamp allows you to use different types of intensity and tonality of light, as well as the possibility of adjusting it in different positions.

But that is not all. The user can use voice commands using the mobile to configure the lamp (it does not have a microphone), since it can connect to the WiFi and it is compatible with the Google Assistant. Or if you prefer, you can use the Google Home app to control some details of the lamp, for example, turn it on from your mobile.

On the other hand, it has a USB-C port on the base and can receive software updates via OTA. So it is possible that it will add more functions in the future. Quite an interesting combination of options for a simple lamp.

But no, you won’t be able to get a dLight, since as Google’s designer mentions, “This product will likely never be for sale outside of the company.” So neither in the corner store nor on Amazon will we be able to obtain a unit of this exclusive lamp for Google employees.

Brian Adam
