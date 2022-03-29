So are the reactions with emojis on YouTube

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The world’s largest streaming video platform, YouTube, has confirmed that is testing a feature to react to your videos with emojis.

According to the company, at the moment this testing process is limited to a small group of users. They will see under the player, in addition to the usual thumbs up and down to mark “I like” or “I do not like”, a series of emoticons with which to express their opinion about the video.

The viewers of the video will be able to click on these emojis at a specific moment in the video. It is a similar operation to that of live videos broadcast on Facebook or Twitch, in which attendees can notify their opinion about a moment of the broadcast with emojis.

In this way, users have information about how other viewers have reacted to the video they are watching. As has been known, YouTube will enable a separate panel in the comments section to accommodate emoji reactions, as shown in the image:

As YouTube points out in its official blogthe reactions with emojis that are shown in the panel in question will be anonymous, and no one will be able to know who has issued this or that emoticon at a certain moment in the video. At the moment, YouTube is testing a selection of possible reactions, and will remove some and add others depending on the results of the experiment.

Among the emoticons included in this testing phase are a face crying with laughter, a heart, a surprised face, the number 100, a question mark, a light bulb and an astonished cat. Only a few YouTube channels have this tool at their fingertips. The company’s plans are to expand this selection as the experiment progresses.

Interestingly, in recent days WhatsApp has also been testing reactions with emojis for messages, which could reach all users in the coming weeks if the test phase is passed.

