So are the new Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro

As we mentioned in the previous post, today was the day chosen by to present its new devices by holding the Samsung Unpacked event, where in addition to presenting the new Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, its new folding phones , the company has also presented the new generation of smart watches Galaxy and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, as well as the new Galaxy Buds2 Pro, highlighting that they are the smallest and lightest.

But we are going to pay attention to the company’s new smart watches, designed above all for those who want to have a detailed control of their health data, especially when carrying out sports activities, and have the necessary data for taking decisions.



First of all, this series bets on the Exynos W920 Dual-Core processor at 1.18 GHz accompanied by 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. But another important element that the different variants have in common is the sensor. BioActive, which was already present in the Galaxy Watch4, defining it as follows:

The BioActive sensor uses a single chip that combines three powerful sensors – Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis – to collect data including your heart rate, the amount of oxygen in your blood, and even your stress level[1].

Where we will find differences is in materials, sizes, as well as autonomy capacity and other benefits.

In this sense, the Galaxy Watch5 uses a chassis made of Armor Aluminum and comes with the Sport Band strap, being available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the Watch5 Pro has a titanium chassis and comes with the D-Buckle strap. Sport Band, being available in a single size of 45mm.

The 40mm Galaxy Watch5 features a 1.2-inch (396 x 396p) Super AMOLED display, while the 44mm model features a 1.4-inch (450 x 450p) Super AMOLED display, also used in the Galaxy Watch5. Watch5 Pro.

Regarding autonomy, the standard 40mm model has a 284 mAh battery, the 44nm model with a 410 mAh battery, and the Pro model with a 590 mAh battery, all of them compatible with fast charging.

All these models have the same connectivity options: Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 2.4 + 5 GHz and NFC, as well as LTE connectivity (optional). They will also be resistant and durable against water and shocks, with support for 5 atmospheres of depth, IP68 rating and developed under the military standard MIL-STD-810H.

This series of watches will come with Wear OS 3.5 with the One UI Watch4.5 customization layer

Available now for reservation, its official launch will take place on August 26, where the Galaxy Watch5 will be available from €299 for the Bluetooth version and from €349 for the LTE model, while the Galaxy Watch5 Pro will be priced from €469 for the Bluetooth version and from €519 for the LTE version.

More information: Samsung