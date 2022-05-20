So are the new mobile processors presented by Qualcomm

As we indicated days ago, Qualcomm has today presented the minor evolution of its level mobile processor premiumthe new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which will serve as a prelude to the presentation of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 later this year.

And in addition, it has also presented the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, as planned, and as indicated in its presentation, it is a mobile processor focused on gamers, something that contrasts with the fact that many mobile gaming brands have been choosing by level processors premium for your devices, as well as stand out in the presentation.



Improvements in performance and energy efficiency

About him Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 highlights that both CPU and GPU performance is offered up to 10% faster eachas well as an energy efficiency improvement of up to 30% each, and the 7th generation Qualcomm AI Engine offers a 20% performance improvement per watt.

As announced earlier in the week, TSMC is now the company that will be in charge of its manufacture instead of Samsung. The first devices will come in the third quarter of this year from brands such as Asus ROG, Black Shark, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, Osom, realme, RedMagic, Redmi, vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE.

and about the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, this processor is basically the evolution of the Snapdragon 778G, also assuming the expansion of the company’s new naming scheme at this level of mobile processors, which also makes the leap to manufacturing in the 4nm process.

It highlights an improvement in graphic performance of 20%, the possibility of capturing 200MP images, compatibility with Android Ready SE compatibility for identification systems and digital keys for automobiles, in addition to integrating the Adreno Frame Motion Engine to improve the fluidity of games by interpolating frames.

As we say, Qualcomm recognizes that mobile brands gaming choose the level premiumalthough it indicates that Honor, Oppo and Xiaomi will offer new models with this processor during this second quarter of the year.

More Info/Image Credit: Qualcomm