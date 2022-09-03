So are the new Lenovo Augmented Reality glasses

Little by little we will launch from different companies. This week it was ’s turn, which has presented the new Lenovo Glasses T1 as Augmented Reality glasses that actually try to offer an immersive experience that complements the content that users have on their usual electronic devices.

To this end, users have to connect the new glasses to their computers, tablets or mobile phones using a USB-C cable, although it is surprising that there is also compatibility with Apple devices, so it is also possible to connect it to iPhones, iPads, and even macs, for which it will also offer the corresponding adapter.



AR glasses for mass consumption

In terms of appearance, its design is simple, quite close to conventional sunglasses, only it has two integrated micro OLED panels with 1080p resolution to display FullHD content at 60Hz, which is also complemented by integrated speakers.

In other words, it does not offer advanced features, where in fact it does not have a processor, cameras or other types of sensors, seeking to be the most affordable product for most users, under the sales argument of being a device as “the personal mobile display solution”.

In addition, it is certified against blue light emissions and anti-flicker for greater visual comfort. From ArsTechnica, who have had access to a prototype of this device, they point out that these glasses offer a completely clear interface and texts, in addition to offering adequate brightness.

Regarding the launch, the company indicates that they will arrive in China at the end of this year, and in 2023 it will arrive in selected markets, without the price being made official at the moment, although a spokesman points out to the aforementioned publication that it will be located below 500 dollars.

It is already a matter of the months passing by for the different companies to present and launch their proposals for Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality glasses, where there will be approaches to both the business sector and approaches to domestic consumption, as is the case of this device that Lenovo has just released in society, and that is far from the image of cumbersome and heavy devices to be used on the face.

