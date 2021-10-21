So are the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Google has held a presentation this Tuesday in which it has revealed among other news the expected Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, terminals that emphasize the camera and improvements in photography and video, in addition to artificial intelligence capable of offering features such as live voice translation.

Pixel mobiles combine Google software with hardware also designed by Google

For this, the progress that the Tensor processor, Google’s own design, which allows a hardware / software integration that improves results and offers maximum performance, in addition to allowing new security and privacy functions through the dedicated Titan M2 processor, which exclusively manages confidential information such as user passwords.

Processor Tensor has 20 cores dedicated to graphics processing, a CPU with 8 cores (two high-performance, two high-efficiency and two intermediate), a specific core for machine learning and another for advanced image processing, as well as another ultra-low energy module.

This processing power allows functions such as automatic translation of both voice and image, which allows a poster to be focused and in tenths of a second the text appears superimposed with the translation, but it also works live voice as a instant simultaneous translator.

In terms of design, a first characteristic note is that the rear camera module is integrated into a transverse band black, which stands out noticeably from the surface and contrasts with the design of the metal housing and its color (there are three variants available in each model), and which houses the different lenses and the flash. It is a distinctive sign that allows the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to be identified against the more monotonous design common in smartphones.

In the photographic section, updated lenses, new sensors and the ability to computational photography that improves image processing, including a feature called Magic Eraser that automatically removes objects or people from the image. Another function, Motion Mode, allows the images obtained through the main sensor and the wide angle to be merged, using machine learning, in order to avoid that, for example, part of the image appears blurred in a portrait or, on the contrary, play with different exposures so that there is a part of the image that appears with a long exposure effect. In terms of video capacity, it reaches 4K at 60 fps in HDR.

The distinctive features of the two models are:

-Google Pixel 6: 6.4-inch screen with 90 Hz refresh rate and prices starting at $ 599.

-Google Pixel 6 Pro: 6.7-inch curved screen with variable refresh rate of up to 1200 Hz, 12 Gb of RAM, the largest battery a Pixel model has ever had and prices start at $ 899.

In both cases the screens have Gorilla Glass Victus glass, which allow maximum resistance against impacts and scratches. A glass that only leaves a space for the front camera, which operates through a small hole located in the upper central part of the screen.

Google guarantees that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models will have five years of Android updates. This generation represents an ambitious Google update with high-performance terminals, distancing itself from other Google models belonging to the Pixel family, such as the 4th, which were committed to the segment low cost.

