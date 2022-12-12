So are the new “emojis” of YouTube

- Advertisement -

YouTube already had some emojis -those images that are used in electronic messages and web pages in order to express emotions, allowing written dialogue to be more effusive- that could be used, for example, in comments to videos or in comments. live broadcasts.

YouTube will have its own catalog of custom emojis that will work with comments and live chats.

However, they were much smaller in number than those that allow you to use other platforms, such as Twitter or Twitch. Thinking above all about the creations that exist for the latter, YouTube has launched the “Emotes”, the name given to these new designs that can be attached to the comments and conversations of live streams.

Many of these “Emotes” will refer to the world of video games, and can also be used both in comments and in live broadcasts. At the moment, a small number of these new “Emotes” have been launched, and only for some users located in certain areas of the United States, although it is expected that they will soon reach other users of the social network, as YouTube points out in His official Twitter account, where you can see the image of these first “Emotes”.

for the times where words just aren’t enough… introducing YouTube Emotes! 🥳 now everyone can join in & react to all the biggest Ws across streams w/ new emotes. We’re starting with emotes for Gaming but more types of emotes to come, stay tuned👀 more: https://t.co/H2iZYffWAS pic.twitter.com/rpTmVvnCtj —TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 5, 2022

To use these “Emotes” when they are enabled in your account, you just have to open the YouTube emoji selector so that they appear under the channel’s own emoticons.

The “Emotes” of YouTube will have another similarity with those of Twitch, in addition to the theme, and that is that they will have specific names to auto-complete. This is a very useful addition, since all you have to do is type a word to display the emojis that are related to it. Best of all, very specific descriptions can be used to find the desired emoticon, something that will help save a lot of time.

According to YouTube, they will be expanding the designs of “Emotes” in the short term so that, in the words of their creators, Abelle Hayford and Guy Field, “there is no situation that cannot be illustrated by means of an emote.”