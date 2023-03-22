So are the new Ear (2) of Nothing

From London, the consumer technology brand, Nothing, has presented its new Ear (2) wireless headphones, with Hi-Res Audio certification and an authentic sound experience. With elite engineering and the latest customization technology, the Ear (2) promises to be a significant improvement on its predecessor, the Ear (1), and offer optimal sound quality according to the needs of each user.

Authentic and immersive sound

The Ear (2) are Hi-Res Audio certified and feature LHDC 5.0 codec technology, ensuring even the finest sound details are heard in the industry-leading standard. With a dynamic 11.6mm driver and a redesign that combines materials such as polyurethane and graphene, the Ear (2) offer an authentic sound experience, with deep, powerful bass and clear treble. Plus, the unique dual-chamber design creates a larger space for smoother airflow and even more defined sound.

unique customization

- Advertisement -

One of the most interesting aspects of the Ear (2) is its customization capacity. Users can create a personal sound profile through a hearing test in the Nothing X app, which adjusts equalizer levels in real time to match the user’s hearing ability. They also feature enhanced Clear Voice technology and personalized active noise cancellation that adapts to the exact shape of the user’s ear canal, offering a listening experience that is fully tailored to your needs. It’s similar to what Creative offers, an idea that should be implemented in all companies.

thoughtful design

The Ear (2) have been redesigned from the ground up to offer a more personalized and fluid listening experience, meeting the daily needs of users. With dual connection, users can connect to two devices simultaneously and seamlessly switch between playing music or receiving calls. Pressure controls prevent accidental touches and the discomfort of touching the ear canal, allowing users to skip tracks, switch between noise canceling modes and adjust volume with ease.

improved performance

- Advertisement -

The Ear (2) offer up to 36 hours of music playback after a full charge, with fast charging offering up to 8 hours with just 10 minutes of charging. Plus, they support wireless charging up to 2.5W and can reverse charge compatible devices like the Nothing Phone (1). The earbuds are also IP54 waterproof certified, while the charging case is IP55, making them ideal for everyday use.

Thinking in the future

As technology advances, it is important to consider the sustainability of the products we use. In this sense, Nothing has recently announced its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and work towards a more sustainable future. We hope that this commitment translates into concrete actions in the design and production of its products, such as the Ear (2), to ensure that technological innovation is not detrimental to the environment.

Links and prices

Ear (2) will be priced at 149 euros and will first be available at nothing.tech Starting this Wednesday, March 22.

- Advertisement -

On March 24 and 25, Ear (2) will be available to purchase offline at WOW concept.

Starting March 28, Ear (2) will go on sale at all Nothing’s global partners, both online and in-store.