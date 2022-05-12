So are the new devices presented by Google

The Google team announced many new features at the I/O 2022 event. After months of rumors and leaks, we finally know first-hand the new devices that Google has been preparing.

In this edition there was not only the launch of new devices, but also some advances and previews of future launches have been included. We tell you the details.

Pixel Watch

Google has made its first smartwatch official, the Pixel Watch. As the Google team has mentioned, this smartwatch is 80% recycled steel, has the latest version of Wear OS and integrates some of the most popular features of Fitbit devices.

It has a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen, interchangeable straps, and a premium design. And of course, the plus of Google Assistant. At the moment, we only have a preview of the Pixel Watch and very little data. Google plans to launch it at the end of the year, but there are no details about the price, the rest of the functions.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google presented its headphones, Pixel Buds Pro with several features to highlight. These wireless headphones have a compact design and a special noise cancellation system:

We built our ANC with a custom 6-core audio chip running algorithms developed by Google, all fine-tuned by our in-house audio engineering team, and custom speakers.

And as for autonomy, these headphones promise to offer you up to 11 hours of listening and 7 hours of active noise cancellation. They will be available from July at a price of 219 euros.

pixel-tablet

One of the aspects that has become clear in the new edition of Google I/O is that they are betting on tablets. And it has become evident with the launch of the Pixel Tablet. A proposal that will see the light in 2023.

They have hardly mentioned details about this new proposal, but they assure that it will become the most useful tablet in the world. What they have shown is how Android 13 will have a better optimization to be used on devices with large screens. So Pixel Tablet will take advantage of all the benefits of Android 13 to offer the best experience to users.

Google Pixel 6a

At last we know the new member of the Pixel, which becomes the little brother of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The Google Pixel 6a with a 6.1-inch AMOLED FHD + screen with 60Hz refresh rate, Google Tensor processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. As for autonomy, it is in charge of a 4410 mAh battery with 25W fast charge.

And moving on to the photographic section, we have a 12.2 megapixel main sensor and a 12 megapixel ultra wide angle sensor in the rear module. And in the front camera, the proposal is for an 8 MP sensor. The Pixel 6a will launch in a single version priced at $449.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

In this case, it has not been a launch. The Google team wanted to give us a preview of what we can expect from the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

We were able to see that although it follows the same line as the Pixel 6, it has some interesting peculiarities in the design. For example, the bar that integrates the camera module is made of recycled aluminum, and the combination of sensors is presented differently.

In addition to the few details of the design, it was mentioned that these devices will integrate a new generation of Google Tensor.