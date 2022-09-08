So are the new AirPods Pro 2 and the new Apple Watch

- Advertisement -

Along with the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, Apple has presented this Wednesday other new devices, new wireless headphones and three variants of its smart watch.

The Apple Watch launches three variants: the “model of the year” (Series 8), a “lightened” version of features and price (SE) and the most advanced and oriented to sports activities (Ultra)

-Apple Watch SE: It is the most affordable smartwatch from Apple. It incorporates new motion sensors, with fall and accident detection and automatic emergency call. Its price starts from 299 euros.

-Apple Watch Series 8: This year’s evolution of the brand’s smartwatch incorporates a temperature sensor with features specifically geared toward menstrual cycle monitoring. It includes fall and accident detection, new dials, complications and straps, and its battery offers up to 18 hours of autonomy in normal mode. It is sold from 499 euros.

-Apple Watch Ultra: It is a variant developed in order to meet the demands of users who practice high-level sports activities, including specific features for diving or mountaineering. As a great novelty, together with a larger and reinforced titanium case, it includes a new customizable button and extended battery life. Its price starts at 999 euros.

-AirPods Pro 2: This is the second generation of the brand’s wireless in-ear headphones. The big news is a noise cancellation capable of twice the power of the previous generation. The autonomy of the battery is also increased and a small speaker is included that emits a sound in case of loss. Its price is 299 euros.

In addition, Apple has confirmed the release date of the final version of its iOS 16 operating system. which will arrive on September 12. This new version of Apple’s operating system for its smartphones will not be compatible with iPhone 7 and earlier.