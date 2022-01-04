So are the 12th generation Intel Core processors with Alder Lake architecture that are about to land on laptops

They are already here. We knew that 12th generation Intel Core processors with Alder Lake microarchitecture for laptops they would not be long in coming (Intel itself confirmed it in mid-August of last year), and they have not been long in coming.

In fact, precisely one of the strongest assets of this hybrid architecture is its ability to fit into a very wide range of machines (from servers and workstations to ultralight laptops) derived from its great scalability.

Unsurprisingly, the fundamental features of Alder Lake desktop chips that they are already in stores they are also present in the processors of this family for notebooks.

Its main hallmark is the integration of two types of nuclei: the high-performance ones, which are ideal for processing the execution threads (threads) that demand the highest possible productivity, and high-efficiency cores, which prioritize the moderation of energy consumption.

Like the desktop variants, the Alder Lake chips for laptops are manufactured using Intel’s 10nm node, but the interesting thing is that from the point of view of its integration capacity this technology is equivalent, always according to Intel , at 7 nm node from TSMC or Samsung.

Precisely the new nomenclature that this company uses to describe its photolithography seeks to equate it to that used by other semiconductor manufacturers.

12th Gen Intel Core H-Series – Technical Specifications

Intel is going to place on the market three different series of Alder Lake microarchitecture chips for laptops: H, P and U. H-series processors have a TDP (Thermal Design Power) of 45 watts and are designed to be integrated into high-performance enthusiast equipment .

Those of the P series have a TDP of 28 watts and are dimensioned for notebooks where a slim and slim design should prevail. the maximum possible lightness.

And finally, the U series processors have a TDP of 15 or 9 watts, and they are the chips that aspire to be integrated into the most compact laptops in which it is acceptable to sacrifice a little power in order to favor portability and maximize autonomy.

Intel has devised three series of Alder Lake chips for laptops: the H, the P and the U

The number of high-performance, high-efficiency cores embedded in each series varies for the purpose of help these chips to fit in the type of laptops for which they are intended.

At the moment Intel has only revealed the specifications of the Alder Lake processors belonging to the H series. We have collected them in the following table:

total cores threads of execution high performance cores high efficiency cores l3 cache maximum turbo frequency tdp i9-12900hk 14 twenty 6 8 24 MB 5 GHz 45 watts i9-12900h 14 twenty 6 8 24 MB 5 GHz 45 watts i7-12800h 14 twenty 6 8 24 MB 4.8 GHz 45 watts i7-12700h 14 twenty 6 8 24 MB 4.7 GHz 45 watts i7-12650h 10 16 6 4 24 MB 4.7 GHz 45 watts i5-12600h 12 16 4 8 18 MB 4.5 GHz 45 watts i5-12500h 12 16 4 8 18 MB 4.5 GHz 45 watts i5-12450h 8 12 4 4 12 MB 4.4 GHz 45 watts

12th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors in Detail

The true conductor of these microprocessors is Intel Thread Director, a component that combines hardware and software with a fundamental role: to decide at runtime in which core each thread should be processed (thread) depending on its characteristics.

This simply means that the threads that require lowest possible latency they should go to a high-performance kernel, while threads whose execution is not time-critical should be assigned to a high-efficiency kernel.

This slide clearly describes how easy it is for Intel to adapt these microprocessors to desktop computers, high-performance notebooks, and ultralight. Alder Lake’s scalability makes it easy to strike the right balance between high-performance and high-efficiency cores.

Intel Thread Director Technology takes responsibility for this task. And to make it possible, it monitors the instructions that each thread is executing with a frequency of a few nanoseconds with the purpose of analyze their behavior and decide if it is running on the most suitable kernel.

However, the interesting thing is that in this analysis process and in the subsequent decision-making, not only the logic integrated in the CPU itself intervenes; also acts The operating system.

A characteristic that plays in favor of the processors belonging to the H series is their ability to work side by side with a wide range of memory technologies. And it is that they can coexist with modules up to DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200 and LPDDR4x-4267. It’s not bad at all.

According to Intel, more than 100 laptops equipped with 12th generation Intel Core chips are on the way

Regarding connectivity, these processors implement the Wi-Fi 6E (Gig +) and Thunderbolt 4 standards, as well as HDMI 2.0b, eDP 1.4b and PCI Express 4.0. It is evident that in this generation of Intel processors you have done your homework well.

Finally, this company has announced that the first laptop computers from high performance and ultralight equipped with the new 12th generation Intel Core chips. Acer, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer and ASUS are some of the brands that have opted for these microprocessors.