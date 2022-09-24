Snoring is torture and a huge problem for many couples. Science has some solutions

The “elephant” joined us on the third day of our way to Santiago. He arrived very late, almost at night; but it did not go unnoticed. We slept in a sports hall and, suddenly, without warning, without anything having made us suspect it, a deep, dull and very loud noise woke us up. I had never heard anything like it. As if Hurricane Katrina and the eruption of Krakatoa had had a night of wild sex, a child had come out of it and that child was giving a heavy hardcore punk concert down the throat of a man of completely normal size, weight and age.

I had never been interested in the world of snoring until snoring grabbed me by the lapels and told me that he was the boss there. Luckily, we can always turn to .

What are snoring? In essence, a snore is a sound produced by air passing “relaxed tissues in the throat and causing them to vibrate as you breathe.” The important thing about this is that we are all susceptible to snoring from time to time and, therefore, it never hurts to normalize it; but when it gets out of hand it can end up causing s for both the snorer and those sleeping next to him.

So is snoring a problem? It can be. Above all, because it prevents us from resting and lack of sleep has a horrendous impact on health (and on our lives). Lack of sleep is related to immunological, metabolic, cardiovascular, emotional and cognitive problems; with disorders such as diabetes or obesity. It makes us more tired and irritable, raises our stress levels, and makes us take more risks and make more mistakes.

The ABC of stopping snoring. By the very physical nature of snoring, they are common especially in older adults and overweight people. Also in people who take some relaxants, sedatives or alcohol before going to bed. Hence, when snoring begins to be a problem that causes constant nocturnal awakenings and the consequent daytime sleepiness, the first advice is “remove alcohol, tobacco, medications with hypnotic or muscle relaxant action and lose weight”.

What if this doesn’t work? It doesn’t work, we can’t do it, or it’s not enough. In that case, there is a huge set of things that can help us snore less. From devices to correct sleeping posture (because postures, especially sleeping on your back, are important) to gadgets such as nasal dilators, “maxillary advancement devices” or, ultimately, surgical techniques designed to correct palates, rectify septa or shrink tissues.

Except for the postural device (which seeks to teach sleeping in less obstructive positions), the rest of these options have a similar function: to increase the space of the