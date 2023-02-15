Snitch: Windows 11 adds branding to incompatible PCs and annoys users

The requirements for installing Windows 11 made some users look for alternative ways to get around them to have the latest Microsoft system on their computer. However, these users are now facing a problem: Microsoft is flagging that their PCs are incompatible with Windows 11.

According to several reports, Windows 11 is adding a watermark on the desktop of computers that do not have the minimum requirements for running it, although the system works normally on them.

WindowsLatest says that the flag came up with the January 2023 Patch Tuesday update and it shows the following warning:

System requirements not met.

It is worth mentioning that not all users with machines that do not have the minimum Windows 11 requirements are seeing this mark, which means that this is an A/B test that is manually activated on Microsoft’s servers.

This sign seems to be another strategy by Microsoft to force users to buy new PCs, as the company has already demonstrated since the launch that it does not want its system to run on machines considered to be old.