Snitch: Windows 11 adds branding to incompatible PCs and annoys users

The requirements for installing Windows 11 made some users look for alternative ways to get around them to have the latest Microsoft system on their computer. However, these users are now facing a problem: Microsoft is flagging that their PCs are incompatible with Windows 11.
According to several reports, Windows 11 is adding a watermark on the desktop of computers that do not have the minimum requirements for running it, although the system works normally on them.
WindowsLatest says that the flag came up with the January 2023 Patch Tuesday update and it shows the following warning:
System requirements not met.
It is worth mentioning that not all users with machines that do not have the minimum Windows 11 requirements are seeing this mark, which means that this is an A/B test that is manually activated on Microsoft’s servers.
This sign seems to be another strategy by Microsoft to force users to buy new PCs, as the company has already demonstrated since the launch that it does not want its system to run on machines considered to be old.
However, some users with PCs that exceed the minimum requirements have also been flagged, as is the case with this user who reported the issue on Windows Feedback Hub:
I bought my PC in 2021 with Windows 11 pre-installed and it worked fine. As of today though, I got the “System requirements not met. Go to Settings to learn more.” And it stated that my PC is incompatible with Windows 11 now.
Another report even says that upgrading to Windows 11 is not compatible with a PC that exceeds the minimum requirements:
I am currently running Windows 10 (22H2) with Intel Core i7-6500U CPU @ 2.50GHz – 2.59GHz on my laptop, but Windows 11 minimum requirements state that my laptop is not eligible for Windows 11 upgrade .Your requirement states that the PC must have one or more cores and I have two. The other requirements are met and he exceeds the minimums. It makes no sense and confuses the user.
The situation becomes even more complex when we remember that Microsoft has released the Windows 11 update for PCs that are considered incompatible, which means that these machines may also have this annoying warning on the desktop at some point.
Microsoft has yet to comment on the issue.