Snapdragon X70 5G: the modem that will connect to the high-end

Although the leading role of SoCs is usually for CPU and GPU, the modem, like this Snapdragon X70 5G, is a key element of the set, because it is what makes the difference between a device with multiple communication channels and an advanced calculator. Without the connectivity provided by the modem we would be left without cellular connectivity, yes, but also without WiFi and Bluetooth, thus isolating the device from the rest of the world.

Thus, among the multiple announcements that devices are taking place at MWC 2022, all of them very interesting, we must not miss the presentation, by Qualcomm, of the Snapdragon X70 5G, the next generation modem that will be responsible for providing wireless connectivity to a lot of high-end smartphones next yearWell, we hope it will be the travel companion of the future Snapdragon 8 Gen. 2.

The most notable novelty of the Snapdragon X70 5G is that, for the first time, we are faced with a modem that will be supported by artificial intelligence to manage bandwidth more efficiently, which according to Qualcomm will mean that the devices that equip it will be able to reach (theoretically, of course, this does not seem possible in the short and medium term) download speeds of up to 10 gigabits and 3.5 gigabits of upload in 5G connections, in addition to also improving latency.

The thing does not stop there, the improvements that will come from the hand of the Snapdragon X70 5G and what Qualcomm has called 5GIA Suite will also result in improvements in terms of coverage, connection stability and even energy efficiency. A very remarkable set of improvements that, if we think about it, invite us to think that Qualcomm is not only thinking about smartphones, tablets and laptops.

A modem as optimized as the company’s announcement suggests has a much broader market, as it seems to be a highly recommended option for contexts in which connectivity is key. from industrial devices to connected vehicles. Thus, it will not be surprising that we not only find the Snapdragon X70 5G in smartphones and gadgets.

It also stands out for being compatible with all the bands used throughout the world in 5G connectivity services, thus covering the range from 600 megahertz to 41 gigahertz, to which it also adds its compatibility with mmWave. Thus, we are faced with a modem that can provide global connectivity, regardless of the geographical region in which the device that equips it is located. This can be, and surely will be, a reason for manufacturers to opt for the Snapdragon X70 5G over other options.

Within the list of supported technologies, we also found support for DSMA (Dual-SIM Dual-Active), which will allow manufacturers to offer Dual-SIM technology in their devices, or support architecture updates through software, which makes this Snapdragon X70 5G an exceptionally flexible and flexible solution. which, therefore, can be adapted to future needs, both for integrators and for 5G networks.

More information: Qualcomm