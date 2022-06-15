Snapdragon Insiders haven’t updated in months – expensive and with questionable support

Almost a year ago Qualcomm and Asus presented the Snapdragon Insiders, a smartphone designed for the community of enthusiasts that orbits the Snapdragon universe. This is certainly a very well-informed niche of users, willing to spend $ 1,499 for a top of the range entirely followed by Qualcomm and equipped with high-end hardware, for the time being.

Knowing well the public who might have looked at this product with interest, the San Diego chipmaker had guaranteed a very interesting update policy, promising 4 years of security patches released on a regular basis, without specifying the number of major releases supported. Despite this, the idea of ​​having a smartphone in your hands directly followed by Qualcomm has certainly gotten rid of many fans of the company who hoped to take home a device that is certainly more attentive to the needs of such a particular clientele. How did things go almost a year after launch? Definitely bad.

SAFETY PATCH STOPPED FOR 6 MONTHS

Qualcomm’s promises quickly broke against the harsh reality of the facts; there was not even a shadow of regular security updates. Yes why Snapdragon Insiders only received one update in 2022 and is still stopped at January security patch, therefore 6 months behind the expected schedule. If this is the situation less than a year after launch, we dare not imagine how the rest of the support will be handled for the remaining 3 years.

Qualcomm recently intervened on the issue after the fuss raised by the findings made by some users on Reddit, announcing that the smartphone will receive an update on June 20with further future updates that will follow every 2-3 months. This at least as regards the near future, but the premises do not bode well in the long term.

In its announcement Qualcomm did not specify whether the next update will include at least the June patches or if we will have to settle for those of a few previous months, waiting to receive a new update between August and September. In any case, this shows how the issue of software support is still very problematic and fragmented in the Android environment, with very few houses able to guarantee timely and scheduled updates. Even Qualcomm, one of the biggest names in the mobile space, fails to follow its one device carefully.