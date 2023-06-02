Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: Qualcomm schedules Tech Summit event for October

- Advertisement -

Qualcomm has confirmed the date of its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit event, which will take place between the days October 24th and 26th. Confirming rumors, the presentation will take place earlier than expected. The highly anticipated event will introduce the world to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship platform, bringing the company’s advancements into the mobile industry.

Although the brand has not revealed official details about the platform, recent leaks have brought several details about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (SM8650). The SoC will have an updated architecture, modifying the “1+2+2+3” arrangement to “1+5+2”. - Advertisement - This change aims to introduce an even more powerful performance core with high frequency. In addition, the platform will be manufactured in TSMC’s N4P lithography, known for bringing state-of-the-art technology. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 should consist of a Cortex-X4 prime core, 5 A720 performance cores and 2 A520 energy efficiency cores, in addition to the Adreno 750 GPU. last. What’s New in YouTube Music: Albums and Playlists Get a Revamped Interface