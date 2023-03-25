Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm has some surprises in store for the CPU

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has practically just arrived on the market but it’s already time to talk about the next generation, which if all goes as usual should be presented later in the year: the developer and leaker Kuba Wojciechowski managed to find various information noteworthy about his CPUs and apparently the American giant has in store several surprises.

Apparently, in fact, the octa-core processor will adopt a four-cluster configuration, called 2+3+2+1, as we have already seen this year with S8G2. Qualcomm would be planning to introduce a “Titanium” clusters, which is expected to consist of two high-power ARM cores (A7xx class). There would therefore in fact be two A7xx clusters, while the high-efficiency cluster, made up of the A5xx, would be reduced to just two cores. So to recap:

“gold+” clusters : 1 top core (codename “Hunter ELP”) of Cortex-X class

: 1 top core (codename “Hunter ELP”) of Cortex-X class “Titanium” clusters : 2 Cortex-A7 class performance cores (codename “Hunter”).

: 2 Cortex-A7 class performance cores (codename “Hunter”). “gold” clusters : 3 Cortex-A7 class performance cores (codename “Hunter”).

: 3 Cortex-A7 class performance cores (codename “Hunter”). “Silver” clusters: 2 low-power cores (codenamed “Hayes”) of Cortex-A5 class

Both “Hunter” and “Hayes” are expected to be new, unannounced designs. It is unclear how the Titanium cluster will differ from the Gold one: it could simply be a matter of different clocks or more caches. It is worth noting that in S8G2 the two A7xx clusters even use two different cores – one employs two A715s, the other three A710s – but with the same clock (2.8 GHz). A few days ago, rumors had just emerged that these two clusters would actually be one.

The source also specifies that the chip, codenamed “Lanai” or “Pineapple”, will finally abandon 32-bit support focusing exclusively on 64. Android is well prepared for this historic step – for years the Play Store has only accepted 64-bit apps. It is important to clarify that the area of ​​a processor that guarantees 32-bit support takes up physical space; in essence, by removing it there will be more space to insert components that are actually used.

Finally, some details on the GPU: it will be one Adreno 750, also known as Gen 7.9.0, while that of S8G2 is a 7.2.0. The current clock is set at 770 MHz, but that may not be a definitive figure.