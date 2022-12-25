Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Samsung produces exclusive version while TSMC will make standard version, according to rumor

Announced in November by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 arrived as the latest platform for advanced devices for Android and since then, we have seen the gradual accession of partners from the American company, which included the launch of the Motorola Moto X40, the Xiaomi 13 line (read Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro) and more. However, one of the main launches with the platform in the global market is the Samsung Galaxy S23 line, which should bring a customized version by the South Korean with overclocking when compared to the “standard” version, seen in the other manufacturers.

This difference, by the way, may not be the only one when comparing the common and Samsung versions, according to a rumor that appeared today on GizmoChina. According to the publication, the difference will also be in production, with the South Korean company being responsible for producing the SoCs themselves through Samsung Foundry, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the other manufacturers will be manufactured by TSMC. Speaking in particular about the differences between the versions, the main one is due to the more powerful core, being in the version produced by TSMC clocked at 3.2 GHz while in the version signed by Samsung, the speed goes to 3.32 GHz.