Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is more expensive than Apple’s A16 Bionic chip

In addition to performance testing, another factor impacts the life and success of platforms —their cost. If a priori it was to be expected that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Apple’s A16 Bionic would cost similar prices to manufacturers —after all, they use TSMC’s 4nm process—, the financial reality seems to be a little distant.

According to tipster Derrick on Twitter, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is priced higher than Qualcomm’s clientele would be willing to pay: costs US$ 160 against the US$ 110 of the Apple platform. Of course, it is still worth noting that they are different business models, as Apple’s processor is made exclusively for the company’s cell phones, while the Snapdragon chip goes to a variety of Android phones. This means, however, that manufacturers will have to increase the prices of the devices to obtain a greater profit margin with the powerful processor.