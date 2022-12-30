Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: here are the first smartphones to have it

- Advertisement -

Now that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a reality, attention understandably shifts to smartphones that will adopt the new mobile platform under the body. In the presentation Qualcomm revealed the names of the brands that will be the first to rely on its new proposal call a revolutionize the high-end smartphone landscape in 2023.

The Californian company then announced that the very first models with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on board will be released on the market by the end of this year.

ASUS ROG

Honor

iQOO

Motorola

Nubia

OnePlus

oppo

RedMagic

redmi

sharp

sony

I live

Xiaomi

Xingji/Meizu

ZTE



HONOR

Honor could be not only among the first, but even the first brand to offer a smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. We know that the 80 series and the Magic Vs foldable will be announced on November 23rd. On Honor 80 we already have official information: the version base will have a Snapdragon 778G, the Pro the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. So there is some possibility for Magic Vs, also credited with mounting a Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 but we cannot exclude a priori that the debut does not give us some surprise.

And then there is also the Magic 5 series, another strong candidate to receive Qualcomm’s new solution. Indeed, for the more informed it could be one of its variants based on the mobile platform just announced in Hawaii.

ONEPLUS

No rumors for OnePlus but only certainties after the post published on Weibo in which it is completely explicitly revealed that the OnePlus 11 “it will be the first to carry the second generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform“. We take into consideration the not always punctual translations from Chinese: “the first“could be actually”among the first“, however, the important thing is to know that also for the next top range of the company led by Pete Lau there will be room for the powerful Qualcomm processor.

XIAOMI

Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, at least this is reported by the rumors that have emerged so far on the net. The mobile platform will be present on both models, therefore both on the 6.2-inch one and on the 6.65-inch top range.

The debut of the series is expected by the end of December – the 30 is rumored, but there is still no official confirmation. Now that Qualcomm’s presentation is behind us, let’s expect news in this regard.

OPPO

Another brand ready to embrace Qualcomm’s proposal is Oppo: it won’t be the turn of the Reno9 series, however, because the rumors speak rather of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on the Reno 9Pro+, the expected top model. And it won’t even be the next Find N2 foldable (here too the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is expected): as confirmed by the House itself, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be present on smartphones of the Find X series. Among these there will also be Find X6, arriving at the beginning of 2023.

I LIVE

At home alive, there shouldn’t be too many doubts: the X90 will be the smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The uncertainties are limited to which model of the three expected candidates will be, given that according to some sources all three – X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro+ – they will have it, while others say that the top processor will be exclusive to the top modelor of the X90 Pro+ equipped with 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor.

Here the appointment is scheduled for November 22: therefore we will know everything very soon.

MOTOROLA

Motorola should have two smartphones ready to land on the market with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Indeed, on two markets, because the device will be almost the same but one will be destined for China – Moto X40 – the other to the rest of the world, Europe included – Moto Edge 40 Pro.

Let’s expect a top-of-the-range smartphone with triple rear camera (main and 50MP ultra wide angle, 12MP telephoto) and 60MP front cam. Under the body there will be the new Qualcomm solution flanked by LPDDR5X RAM which will reach up to 12GB.

SAMSUNG

There is also room for Samsung, because a early 2023 there will be time for the debut of the Galaxy S23 series and we expect all three models (S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra) integrate the new Snapdragon (even the benchmarks confirm it). In the last few hours, rumors have emerged according to which the ongoing close cooperation between Qualcomm and the Korean manufacturer has led to the creation of a enhanced variant of the exclusive mobile platform of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy series. More details can be found in the following article.

Sony

These are still unconfirmed rumors, but what is certain is that Sony will also be among the first brands to benefit from the power of Qualcomm’s unprecedented mobile platform. Not long ago, rumors had emerged relating to a Sony roadmap on smartphones arriving in 2023: well, of the six expected models three would be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Nor is it too far-fetched to guess the names of these devices: Xperia 1 V (we talked about it HERE), Xperia 5V and Xperia Pro-II.