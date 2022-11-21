Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has a CPU up to 30% more powerful than its predecessor and a GPU superior to the A16 Bionic

Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as its most advanced platform of 2022, promising to deliver good performance and efficiency advances to top-of-the-line cell phones. This Monday (21), the XDA Developers published the results of a battery of synthetic tests with the hardware in different benchmarks.

For the analysis, a reference device provided by Qualcomm was used. The US site ran benchmark tests on AnTuTu, Geekbench, GFXBench and MLPerf. Compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the new platform showed about up to 30% more performancein line with the expectations disclosed by the manufacturer. On AnTuTu — which considers the device’s performance across CPU, GPU, memory and software — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s average score reached 1,271,535, ranking among the most powerful chips that easily pass the 1 million point barrier. on the platform. This represents a 10% jump over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

- Advertisement - The CPU boasted 1,488 points in single-core and 5,198 points in multi-core in Geekbench 5 — about 30% more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processing unit and 15% faster than the MediaTek Dimensity 9200, according to the latest rival platform tests whose results were disappointing with the vivo X90.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 showed that its Adreno GPU — whose specifications or official name have yet to be revealed — is 24% more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Adreno 730 when reaching 222 FPS in OpenGL ES 3.1. It is worth remembering that this is a low-load test, so performance in heavy games still needs to be evaluated. It is worth remembering that the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 scored slightly better in tests prior to its release, reaching 228 FPS in OpenGL ES 3.1 with the 11-core Mali-G715 Immortalis GPU. The Apple A16 Bionic, despite outperforming in general, lagged behind rivals with just 190 FPS in OpenGL ES 3.1.

MLPerf, a benchmark that evaluates performance in machine learning and artificial intelligence of hardware, shows results consistent with the expectation of a large performance leap of up to 435%. Still, Qualcomm expects this area to deliver a 65% improvement in performance per watt. - Advertisement - This benchmark evaluates performance in functions such as image text recognition, object classification and other highly complex tasks for the machine. Check out:

Xiaomi, Motorola and OPPO should be some of the first manufacturers to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Xiaomi 13 and the Moto X40 seem to be in a race to be the first mobile phone on the market equipped with the new platform. What do you think of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 benchmark tests? Comment!

