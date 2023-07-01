Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, Qualcomm would be testing the first prototypes

There has been a new sighting of what may be it Third generation Snapdragon 7: unfortunately the details are scarce, but the very reliable gentleman Roland Quandt of WinFuture he said on Twitter a few hours ago that Qualcomm would stay testing early prototypes of a chip with model code SM7550on a rather well-stocked hardware platform – 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The S7G3 name is pure speculation, but it is reasonably plausible. Also because there is at least one previous match that dates back to a couple of months ago. We’ll get to that in a moment; it’s worth noting first that in a subsequent tweet Quandt said this new chip has the PMIC itself (which would be the Power Management Integrated Circuit) of SM8550, “for friends” Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Unfortunately the source stops here: the deeper mystery about the CPU configurationon the type of GPU (although it is true that Qualcomm has recently found itself more reticent to communicate this data, see for example with S4G2 released just a few days ago) and all the rest.

As we said, it is not the first time ever that this acronym appears. Another rather well-known leaker, Revegnus, had already mentioned it a little over a month ago, speaking of Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. The gist of the message was that that chip (code: SM7475) is excellent both in terms of performance and from that of energy efficiency, but this has led Qualcomm to position it a little too high in terms of prices. Bottom line, the chip sold little, so it is expected that with (precisely) the SM7550 we will return to a proposition more in line with the previous exponents of the 7 series. Another detail that had been added was the production process, i.e. that of TSMC at 4 nanometers.

The SM7475 was both performance and power efficient, but its high chip price resulted in low sales. Therefore, the SM7550 (7 Gen 3? 2?) will downgrade its performance from 7+Gen2 level to that of a typical 7 series. Additionally, it will be manufactured on the TSMC N4 node. pic.twitter.com/2HO81SPhQR — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) May 16, 2023

In all this there is another anomalous detail to consider: Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 “smooth”… Does not exist. So far, since adopting the new nomenclature, Qualcomm has released only two chips belonging to the 7 Series: Gen 1 normal and Gen 2 Plus. The model numbers are, respectively, SM7450 and SM7475; it is very easy, also considering that as mentioned above S8G2 is SM8550, to logically establish that SM7550 will be S7G2, and not G3, but often these progressive schemes are followed in a way that is anything but rigorous, by virtue of the ever-changing strategies of a fickle and fast-moving market.