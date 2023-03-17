Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2: Qualcomm’s new chipset for mid-range phones

Qualcomm has unveiled its new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, designed to power mid-range smartphones. This new chipset offers significant improvements in performance, power efficiency and image processing capabilities.

A high-performance chipset for mid-range phones

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 offers 50% improved performance compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. The new chipset includes a CPU that offers a clock speed of up to 2.91 GHz and a GPU that offers performance two times higher compared to the previous chipset.

The chipset is designed to support a screen resolution of up to 1440p and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Additionally, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 supports HDR image processing technology and up to 200-megapixel image capture.

Energy Efficiency Improvements

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 also includes a significant improvement in power efficiency compared to its predecessor. Qualcomm claims that the new chipset offers 13% improved power efficiency, which means users can enjoy longer battery life and lower power consumption compared to devices equipped with the previous chipset.

Advanced connectivity support

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is equipped with the Qualcomm X62 5G Modem-RF, enabling download speeds of up to 4.4 Gbps and dual 5G and 4G network support. In addition, the chipset is equipped with the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 mobile connectivity system, which enables download speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps over Wi-Fi 6 connections.

advanced gaming features

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 includes several features designed to enhance the gaming experience on mobile devices. Automatic Variable Rate Shading (VRS) technology enables content resolution optimization, while volumetric rendering enables the creation of particle graphics, such as fog and smoke.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon sound technology, with aptX Lossless codec, delivers high-fidelity sound quality for music streaming and gaming audio.

The future of mid-range mobile phones



The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 represents a significant step forward in performance and power efficiency for mid-range mobile devices. The chipset offers an enhanced gaming experience, longer battery life, and better image quality.

The introduction of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 also demonstrates Qualcomm’s commitment to mid-range mobile devices. As consumers search for more affordable, yet still powerful mobile devices, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 can help boost the range.

With the addition of Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology, gamers will be able to enjoy an excellent gaming experience on their mid-range mobile phone. VRS technology to optimize content resolution and volumetric rendering for particle graphics like fog and smoke make games more immersive and realistic. Plus, Snapdragon Sound with Qualcomm aptX Lossless codec delivers superior sound quality for music and games.

In terms of connectivity, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is equipped with the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF system and supports Dual-Sim Dual Active (DSDA) for 5G and 4G networks. It is capable of reaching download speeds of up to 4.4 Gbps, while the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 mobile connectivity system offers speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps over Wi-Fi 6 connections.

However, it is still unclear if the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 will find its way into the US mid-range mobile phone market. While the technology is impressive, the decision of mobile device manufacturers to use it in their mobile phones will largely depend on its cost and availability.

An excellent addition to the Snapdragon 7 series that promises to bring the advanced features of the 8 series to mid-range mobile phones. With an upgraded CPU, advanced GPU, AI technology, and high-resolution camera capabilities, it is a great choice for photography enthusiasts, gamers, and users who are looking for superior performance from their mobile phones. While its availability is not yet confirmed in the US market, it will undoubtedly be a hit in other global markets.