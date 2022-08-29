Snapdragon 6 Gen 1: Qualcomm could revolutionize entry-level smartphones with this new processor

would have decided to change the name of its - processors, harmonizing its names. The future SoC would be presented under the name Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. A leak also gives us a glimpse of its capabilities.

Qualcomm is currently looking to harmonize and simplify the names of its processors to make them less complicated for the general public. The next range to benefit from it would be the Snapdragon 600, with a future product that would be named Snapdragon 6 Gen 1.

Qualcomm has already started to harmonize its ranges some time ago. Its 2022 high-end SoC is thus called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, replacing the Snapdragon 888. The same goes for its mid-range SoC, which is now referred to as the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. So what follows makes sense.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 reveals its first secrets

It was the famous leaker Evan Blass who spilled the beans on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. He didn’t stop there, since he shared the data sheet for this new SoC on social networks. As we can see, it would be clocked at 2.2 GHz maximum, would be accompanied by an unnamed Adreno GPU and could carry up to 12 GB of RAM.

We also see improvements in the camera, since this processor could be compatible with a 48 megapixel camera and would be able to film in 4K HDR. This is a major improvement over the previous SoC in the range (the 695) which was limited to 1080p/30 FPS. Other significant little things are also present in the technical sheet, such as compatibility with a refresh rate of 120 Hz or the presence of Wi-Fi 6E.

Concretely, this will allow manufacturers who choose Qualcomm to have more freedom in the design of their entry-level phones. These could provide all the features listed, while remaining very affordable. The telephony market is increasingly focusing on this type of product which, although less technically advanced than the top of the range, is quite correct and offers interesting technologies.

We just have to wait for the official announcement from Qualcomm.