Snapchat will receive one of the most anticipated updates. What will it be?

Like TikTok today, Snapchat was very well received when it arrived as a new social network, in which you could enjoy posting photos and short videos with the possibility of using filters, which was a novelty at the time. What’s more, thanks to its appearance, since they didn’t want to sell the application to good old Mark Zuckerberg, today we have Instagram, Meta (formerly Facebook) and WhatsApp Stories. When Snapchat made its big appearance, many young people already had a phone with an Internet connection in their hands, so they could easily download the application on their mobile phone to share with their friends and family everything that happened in their day to day. . This seems like a really innocent thing, but there’s one problem they’ve had to deal with so far, and that’s their username. And it is that early ages it is usual to choose a rather ridiculous name, which then could seem the most original, but now it is rather embarrassing. You will be able to change your username on Snapchat Unless you made a new account, and went through the whole process of looking for your friends and family again, there was no choice but to continue with that name. And as we said, there are those who are now ashamed of their choice back then, but this horror will come to an end very soon, which is great news for Snapchat users. It will be next February 23 when the Snapchat social network will allow you to change your username. It is true that in other applications such as Meta and Instagram you could continue enjoying the functions that Snapchat offers, but these do not have everything it offers. We are talking about Trophies, Streaks, Memories and more stored data, since recovering contacts does not have to be a big problem if you have them linked to your contact list. So the news that the possibility of changing the username on Snapchat is coming is excellent. Both iOS and Android users will have the option to change their name on the social network starting next week. Of course, it is important to keep in mind that they will only have the option to change the name once a year, and a name that has already been used before cannot be used. So you better think about whether you want to drop your current name or not, because once you change it, you can’t get it back. >