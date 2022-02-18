Snapchat will let you tell your friends where you are in real time

A new function comes to Snapchat, which will be very useful, because with it you can enjoy a new way to follow your friends. Today a tool with which to share the location in real time lands in the application, although it has certain limitations in order to protect users. This is a new feature that bears some resemblance to the iOS application “Find My Phone”, through which a person can share their location in real time with the contact they want. Very soon you will be able to share your location on Snapchat Of course, before sharing your location, Snapchat offers you the possibility to select the time you want the other person to have your location in real time. This is limited to 15 minutes and can be up to several hours, and can only be sent individually, plus it can only be shared if you are mutual friends on Snapchat. Preventing the possibility of harassment or coercion to share the location, the company explains that users can pause the sharing, and the other person will not receive a notice of it. Of course, this location feature is turned off by default, and you can’t share it with all your Snapchat friends at once. How to share your location on Snapchat When you want to use this new feature, since you are going somewhere and want to keep the other person informed of where you are during the trip, what you need to do is go to the profile of the particular friend, and choose location sharing. Once you select the option, Snapchat will ask you to specify how long you want to share it. In addition, within the conversation itself, the status of sharing the location will be seen. It is the first time that Snapchat includes in its application the function of sharing the location in real time, something that we have long ago in another well-known instant messaging application. Now, users of this app can show their friends where they were the last time they used the app, which fills the Snap Map, which according to the figures collected, is used monthly by 250 million people. Snapchat has worked with It’s On Us to bring this new feature to their app. It is a national non-profit program that works to stop sexual assault. The new feature is accompanied by a message about raising awareness among passers-by. >