Snapchat will let parents know who their kids are chatting with

The understandable parental concern regarding the activity of minor children on the Internet means that parental control tools are widely used. In addition to these external apps, some social networks are taking measures and launching specific features, as is the case with TikTok, Facebook… or the one just announced by Snapchat, which has already exceeded 280 million daily users.

Snapchat allows to supervise the identity of the interlocutors of their minor children in private messages, although it does not allow access to their content

It is a supervision tool that, integrated into the new “Family Center” allows parents and guardians to maintain a record of the interactions through the messages that minors exchange on this social network.

Of course, to safeguard the privacy of minors, the information revealed is only the other participant in the conversation, but the content of the messages cannot be accessed.

To activate it, the minor must agree to the parental supervision option of the identity of their interlocutors in private messages, which will allow the parents, guardians or supervisors of the minor to access the complete list of friends as well as the record of the accounts with which they have interacted during the last seven days.

It would be a parallel to behavior in real life whereby parents know the identity of their children’s friends but do not interfere in their conversations.

From Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, they state that with this new feature they want to “design a series of tools that reflect the dynamics of relationships in the real world, fostering collaboration and trust between parents and adolescent children.”

Additionally, the possibility of New additions to the Family Center platform in the coming weeks with additional controls like allowing parents to check the new friends their children have added on Snapchat.