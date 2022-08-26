Snapchat will have to pay $35 million in class action for illegal data collection in the US

Snap, the app’s parent company Snapchatmust pay US$ 35 million (about R$ 178 million) to settle a class action in Illinois, in the United States, over an alleged illegal collection of data from users of the app.
The lawsuit has been pending since 2015, when a group of Illinois residents claimed that the company collects data without users’ consent through filters. Now, class-action plaintiffs can receive between $58 and $117 each.
illinois is one of the US states with very good legislation. stringent to protect citizens’ data. The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) is what made Snap pay $35 million for its collection practices.
Snap, for its part, claims that it has never violated BIPA and that it does not collect “biometric data that can be used to identify a specific person or even engage in facial identification”, and that it makes everything clear in the terms of use. of the app.
“While we are confident that the filters do not violate BIPA, out of an abundance of caution and as proof of our commitment to user privacy, earlier this year we released an in-app consent notice for Snapchatters in Illinois,” the spokesperson commented. from Snap, Pete Boogaard.
This is not the first time that BIPA has challenged technology companies. The law had already forced Facebook (now Meta) to pay $650 million for a lawsuit related to the automatic photo tagging feature.
In June, Google also agreed to pay $100 million to settle a lawsuit over a face-grouping feature in Google Photos. The resource would also supposedly, violated the BIPA law.