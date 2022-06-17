Snapchat will also offer a paid subscription plan with exclusive features

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, It is also trying to join the growing interest in paid subscriptions that are taking place on other social platforms, testing its new paid subscription called Snapchat Plus internally early.

This paid subscription offer will give future subscribers early access to new features starting on an experimental basis and exclusive features like a distinctive badge, seeing which of your friends have rewatched a story, seeing a friend’s whereabouts in last 24 hours, choose a friend as the best friend, exclusive icons, and more.



The application researcher Alessandro Paluzzi has had access to this new offer, sharing screenshots and details of it through his Twitter profile, thanks to which we also know that it will cost 4.59 euros per month or 45.99 euros per year.

Snap spokesperson Liz Markman tells The Verge publication:

We’re doing early internal testing of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters. We’re excited about the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can better serve our community.

Joining the trend of paid subscriptions on social platforms

Snap thus joins Twitter and Telegram, which are also having their own paid subscription offers Twitter Blue, launched at the end of last year, and Telegram Premium, which will be launched at the end of this month, respectively.

This trend of paid subscriptions on social platforms is motivated by movements such as Apple with its privacy function in iOS, whereby users can disable activity tracking for advertising purposes, and that Meta Platforms have come to criticize so much, while other platforms are reconsidering their income streams to adjust to reality.

It will be a question of when it will officially launch, and how many Snapchat users would be willing to pay a monthly fee to get exclusive features and more.