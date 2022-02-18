Snapchat will allow you to change your username by the end of the month on Android and iOS

“Better late than never” is said in many areas of Italy when an action of moderate importance is carried out, even if late. It is the case of Snapchat which, following the announcement about the new revenue opportunities for creators, today announces the imminent release of the ability to change your username on the platform, without being forced to start from scratch with a new profile as someone had to do in the past.

By the end of the month, is the promise of the social network, you will be able to change your username. There is also a date: from 23 February Android and iOS users will be able to do it without much effort. It will be enough to access the settings, touch the item Username and finally Change username. Snapchat ensures that the change it will have no consequence on contacts, on the Snap Code or on the Snap Code: it will be a painless choice.