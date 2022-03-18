Snapchat takes steps to reduce suicide risk in minors

Snapchat is also not exempt from the existence of malicious people who are dedicated to making life impossible for users, both on the platform itself and in third-party applications based on Snapchat.

To protect minors, and thus avoid new suicide situations and subsequent legal claims by parents or guardians, arguing that the platform does not take measures to avoid undesirable situations, Snapchat is reviewing its policies and is now introducing changes in third-party applications developed on the Snap Kit platform.



On the one hand, Snapchat is banning anonymous communication apps, and on the other hand, it is raising the minimum age for apps that make it easy to find friends within Snapchat to 18 or older.

Focus on integrated third-party applications

Are updated policies will be immediately applicable to new developments to be carried out, while existing third-party applications now have a period of 30 days to adapt their applications to the new policies.

In this regard, Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent company, points out that these changes will affect 2% of its more than 1,500 developers with regard to anonymous communication applications, while it will affect 3% with regard to the increase from the minimum age to 18 years of contact search applications.

Despite the policy changes, Snap wants to make sure that third-party apps comply with them.

For it Not only will they review new apps before they are made publicly available, but they will also do a semi-annual review to make sure the apps continue to comply with company policies.

As highlighted on TechCrunch, these updated policies put a spotlight on third-party apps dependent on Snapchat but stop short of addressing the security issues of the social platform itself.

They also highlight the number of problems that anonymous messaging applications have come to create since the days of MySpace, where none of those that have been coming out, and since they focus on the segment of young users, have managed to remain in time.

They are probably insufficient, and Snap Inc must take other initiatives that serve as more effective solutions than those taken now after various episodes that occurred among young people during the past year.