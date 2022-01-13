Snapchat seeks to enhance the experience of its users with these news in 2022

Snapchat is a platform that is not on everyone’s radar in certain markets such as Latin America and Europe. For example, in Mexico it is the tenth most used social network. However, in the United States the social network brings together the majority of its audience and based on this, they work to improve their experience. In that sense, Snapchat has a series of novelties prepared to face the year 2022 and improve its position in the market.

The improvements that Snapchat brings for this year involve new bitmojis and also a very useful function for chats.

These are the news of Snapchat for 2022

The first of Snapchat’s novelties for 2022 are responses to specific messages in chats. As we do in Telegram or WhatsApp when responding to a message, it will be enough to leave it pressed to quote it and add the text with your response. This is especially useful for groups with many users where you want to reply to something specific in the middle of a conversation. In addition, this possibility will be open to Android and iOS users.

Additionally, Snapchat incorporates a package of 7 new Bitmojis that you can use in chats and responses to publications. Accessing them obeys the same process that we mentioned above, that is, press and hold the message you want to reply to and select the reaction you want.

On the other hand, the possibility of surveying your friends through Snaps and Stories has been added. In effect, the function is the same as that of Instagram, so you can also access it from the stickers menu. Additionally, the company he says he is working on improving the interface of your audio and video calls. So, for this year Snapchat is boosted with options that try to get closer to Instagram to compete.