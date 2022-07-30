Snapchat presents Ghost Phone, a horror game that hunts ghosts in augmented reality

Snapchat logo. (photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

Snapthe company that owns the social network Snapchatlaunched today ‘ Phone’, the first play of augmented reality that arrives at app with the logo of a ghost.

This is an interactive experience consisting of almost 100 minigames in which the player must discover the secret of a found phone and solve the mystery of what happened to its former owner. To do this, they will need to recognize different surfaces using Snapchat lenses for Ghost Phone.

The user will have to get up, move around, collect the phantom energy inside the phone and move around the environment in search of all using the technology augmented reality scanning with Snapchat games natively developed by Snap.

It should be noted that of the more than 347 million Snapchat account users worldwide, more than 200 million use augmented reality every day, with an average of 6,000 million daily uses.

How to play Ghost Phone on Snapchat

All you have to do is open the Snapchat app Y search for “Ghost Phone” in the Lens browser, or look for a mysterious icon behind the Rocket in chat.

The first thing to do is crack the password to turn on the ghost phone. Clues will then be found in text messages and data.

The user will have to unlock camera modes and look around to capture different types of ghosts in augmented reality.

As progress is made, the player can explore apps and data revealing more clues, camera modes and ghosts, and find out what happened to Lisa, the phone’s former owner.

horror-game-that- -ghosts.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Ghost phone game. (photo: Snapchat) horror-game-that- -ghosts.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Snapchat will also use augmented reality

The social network announced in April during the annual Creators Summit that they are expanding its Augmented Reality functions so that users can use the cameras of their cell phones to virtually try on clothes, glasses, sneakers, among other products before buying them.

Is named dress-up the test center that will be inside the application so that in the future it will be used as a kind of mall where netizens will be able to find garments from different brands, try how they look, and if they like to buy them.

The company said the feature is not intended to be a catalog of things to buy as the pages of e-commerce What amazonbut in being an interactive, fun and entertaining option.

Shopping experience on the Snapchat app Snap Inc./Handout via REUTERS

“It’s not just a product feed shopping tab,” he said in an interview for The Verge. Caroline Navas, Director of Augmented Reality Strategy and Product Marketing at Snapchat.

He assured that he is also thinking about the area of ​​fashion that has to do with self-exposure, where people want to be looked at for their style, so By trying on clothes with AR, you can ask your friends for advice on your look while having fun together.

And it is that the center of Dress Up allows try on an item but also take a photo of how the garment looks to be able to share it and ask friends for their opinion. Finally, the function will have content from creators, fashion tips and brand ideas that will be adapted to the user’s tastes and location.