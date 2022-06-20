Snapchat Plus, what do we know about the paid version they are working on

One of the most popular messaging apps is Snapchat. An application that was very successful at the time, to the point that Instagram began to copy all of its functions in order to stand up to it. Despite the obstacles it has encountered along the way, the Snapchat app has managed to pull through. What’s more, they are currently testing internally on a paid subscription, which has been named Snapchat Plus. Snapchat Plus, this will be the paid version of the app In this version, users could have early access to the new functions that are arriving, in addition to other abilities. The social network’s spokesperson, Liz Markman, told The Verge: “We are conducting the first internal tests of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters. We are excited to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can better serve our community.” Several screenshots and information provided by the app’s researcher, Alessandro Paluzzi, have been posted on Twitter. Snapchat is also working on specific features for Snapchat Plus. Among them, there would be the possibility of anchoring the friend you prefer as “BFF number 1”, being able to see who has seen your stories several times or change the application icon. Alessandro Paluzzi has also reported what the price of the new paid version would be, which would be 4.95 euros per month and 45.99 euros per year. Of course, for the moment, these would only be provisional prices. Although Snapchat is not the only platform that is working on a paid version, others, such as Telegram, have also confirmed that they are making changes to make a premium subscription version, which could come out at the end of June. This change is born from the company Apple, who introduced a privacy function for ads with iOS 14.5, thanks to which users have the possibility to disable ad tracking in each application. After that, other free applications have made the decision to find a new way to increase their earnings. An intelligent move that can go very well for the company. It should be remembered that, although it is true that Snapchat has lost weight in our country, it is still one of the most popular apps in the United States, so you can get a lot of profit from this premium option. >