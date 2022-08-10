Snapchat Plus is more profitable than Twitter Blue

- Advertisement -

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp twitter " target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text= %20Plus%20es%20m%C3%A1s%20rentable%20que%20Twitter%20Blue&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F08%2F10%2Fsnapchat-plus-es-mas-rentable-que-twitter-blue%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow">

As is the case with the total number of active users in the free version of the application, the premium applications of some social networks replicate the market share. This is what happens with Snapchat and Twitter, despite the fact that the latter social network presented its premium version before, but it is less .

In just one month Snapchat + has already achieved more income than Twitter Blue in a year

Thus, while Snapchat has 557 million active users and Twitter 436 million, Snapchat Plus is also already ahead of Twitter Blue in terms of profitability despite the fact that only a few weeks have passed since it presented its payment method. The success of the paid version of Snapchat has been truly dazzling.

so much that in its first active month, Snapchat Plus has already raised more than 5 million dollars from income. By contrast, Twitter Blue has made just $4 million since June of last year, according to market research firm Sensor Tower.

It is estimated that the revenue earned by Snapchat from various services, such as sponsorship of filters and lenseshas reached 1,110 million euros during the second quarter of 2022, having other sources of income such as the sale of its Spectacles smart glasses or the Pixy drone, although the truth is that these two products have not had a particularly significant impact on the Snap accounts, the parent company.

The paid subscription to Snapchat+ includes different premium features and it represents an additional monetization channel for the platform beyond advertising revenue. In exchange for $3.99 per month, users can find out who has seen their Stories again, change the app icon, mark another user as “Best Friend” as well as being the first to try new features.

Meanwhile, in the case of Twitter Blue, and although the premium app also adds exclusive features, subscribers still miss that feature that so many have been demanding for years: the ability to correct tweets.