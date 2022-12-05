Snapchat partners with H&M to try on clothes from the app

Snap, the company responsible for the communication app Snapchat, has presented a new digital fashion collaboration with H&M.

It uses existing technology in Snap’s camera so that three garments can be tried on in Augmented Reality, all using H&M’s mobile app for Android and iOS.

These AR experiences have been created in partnership with H&M and the Institute of Digital Fashion, the London-based digital think tank and atelier. They are lenses that allow us to try on clothes digitally, a demonstration of what the world of fashion can be like in the near future.

You just have to select the outfit, pose and share the result if you want.

To do so, H&M took advantage of Snap’s Camera Kit, as it was easier to incorporate Augmented Reality into its mobile apps this way.

What is Camera Kit

Camera Kit is a software development kit available for various platforms. Any company can integrate its technology with the Snap camera, and that is what H&M has done in this case. In this way, the lenses can be integrated into their own apps, even on the web, so that customers can use them anywhere.

The Camera Kit has already been used before by companies such as Samsung or Puma.

Fashion with Augmented Reality

It is not the first time that we see AR projects that use fashion. In fact, from Snapchat, they comment:

Augmented Reality is a powerful tool to encourage self-expression and creativity. The innovative Augmented Reality garments co-created by the iODF and H&M represent an incredibly immersive and accessible way to engage and delight the H&M community in the world of digital fashion.

It is a growing trend that can help save time and discover new ways of dressing without leaving home.