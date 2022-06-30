Snapchat+ offers a monthly subscription to access exclusive features

HomeTech NewsSnapchat+ offers a monthly subscription to access exclusive features

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Little by little we see how many of the services that we have enjoyed for free, they are making the leap to special subscription models that, although at the moment they do not directly affect the normal use of the applications, they are limiting the arrival of some new functions. A reality that we see spread on social networks such as Twitter, Telegram and now Snapchat, which has just announced the arrival of Snapchat +.

The service, which will be based on a payment of $3.99 per monthis aimed at “more passionate” Snapchat users, offering some somewhat modest exclusive features like the ability to change the app icon, see who’s re-viewed a story, or pin a friend to the top of your chat history. chat as “BFF” (best friends), a label that will also allow us to see the shared location of these friends for periods of up to 24 hours.

On the other hand, still pending official confirmation, it seems that Snapchat+ users will have a small badge next to their name, thus highlighting their membership as premium users.

Snapchat Plus Subscriber Exclusive Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G Review: the new era of connectivity at 369 euros

Also, as Jacob Andreou, Snap’s senior vice president of products, has shared, while some of the personal features like the BFF pin will remain exclusive options for Snapchat+ subscribers, other features dependent on interactions with other users would go. eventually releasing to the entire user base, offering only early access for paying users.

Although, without a doubt, we are still surprised by the fact that, unlike what the rest of the social networks are currently offering, on this occasion this subscription does not offer the removal of integrated advertising within the app.

With a first launch limited to the territories of the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the company has already confirmed further expansion for the coming months. , among which our country will be included.

