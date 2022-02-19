Snapchat now allows real-time location sharing with trusted contacts

Snapchat continues to grow in features. And in a week where it has been bringing a series of news, the social platform has wanted to finish it announcing the arrival of a new feature that will allow users to share their real-time locations with specific mutual friends during a certain period of time.

Is about the first live location feature to hit the platformand it is an expansion of a popular Snap Map feature, launched in 2017, in which it allows users to see the approximate location on the map associated with the last time their contacts used the application, and which is currently used by more than 250 million users per month.



Snapchat becoming more social

Its operation is similar to that of the Find My application of iOS devices.

In your current planning it is not possible to share live location with all mutual contactsand must be done individually with each trusted contact with whom you want to share the live location.

Snapchat emphasizes that it’s about using the feature with “trusted friends and family.” This feature is disabled by default.

To share live location with a specific mutual friend, users need to go to the friend’s profile and select the duration time, which will range from 15 minutes to a maximum of 8 hours.

The current status of the activated function can be checked through the chat window with that mutual friend.

If for any reason it is necessary, users will be able to pause real-time location sharing with that mutual friend, without the same person receiving any notification.

Snapchat points to this feature as a “buddy system” for live location sharing at times like when you come home from a night out or on your way to an event you’ve been invited to.

In order to make use of this new feature, in addition to having trusted contacts, users must also have the latest version of Snapchat, both for Android and iOS, installed on their devices.