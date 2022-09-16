Snapchat makes its web version available to all users

There is no doubt that has had a hard time returning to the forefront of social networks after going through hard times after seeing how many of its functions have been copied by other social platforms.

And thanks to these efforts to renew and reinvent itself, it once again captures the attention of (and of the writers of youth series and movies).

And with this continuous effort to make the differences with respect to its competition grow, it was in the middle of last July when they took a very important step by launching its web version, which until now has been kept exclusively for Snapchat + subscribers.



It should be remembered that Snapchat + is the subscription option that allows the company to have additional income from advertising, and more so when initiatives such as the anti-tracking system integrated into iPhones have been in decline in advertising revenue, as is often indicated. from companies like Meta.

Snapchat+ subscribers have exclusive access to a number of additional features, although they are not exempt from advertisements. However, access to the web version is no longer available exclusively for subscribers, because from today it is available to all users in general.

A change that will benefit all users

The company has made the announcement succinctly as part of Snapchat’s new features for the fall, which also includes the new widgets for iOS 16 with a set of possibilities, the new chat shortcuts at the top of the chat tab for things like “detect unread Snaps and chats from friends, view missed calls, and reply to stories,” as well as the advent of question stickers to encourage interactions from ephemeral stories.

Thanks to its availability on the web, users will be able to hold conversations through text chats and video calls taking advantage of the greater screen space that using the web version on desktop devices entails.

This is the most outstanding novelty that, as they point out, arrives just when a new school year is starting. We do not know if they intend that school users use it in school devices in secret or serve as a gateway in case in the future it occurs to them to bring educational functions taking advantage of augmented reality capabilities that allow to go beyond fun and contact with friends.

