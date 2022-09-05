Snapchat lays off 20% of its staff and cancels several projects

- Advertisement -

Snapchat announces that “it will face the consequences of low revenue growth” and will adapt to the “market environment” with a series of changes that Evan Spiegel, CEO of the company, acknowledges will be “difficult”.

The reduction of staff in Snapchat will force to abandon that were in development or in the planning phase

And those changes have a figure: about 1,200 Snapchat employees will be laid off, which represents a percentage of 20% of the workforce. With this loss of workforce at Snapchat they have recognized that they will also have to abandon some projects that were under development or in planning. The goal, according to Spiegel, would be to focus on its main source of business: advertising revenue.

And it is that, as is happening in other sectors, political instability and the deterioration of the world economy they are freezing the advertising investment intentions of many advertisers, which ends up greatly affecting platforms, such as Snapchat, whose main source of support is advertising.

Among the projects that are abandoned are the games for mobile devices or the ephemeral Pixy, the autonomous drone capable of taking selfies of the owner, presented last May and that just a few days ago it was communicated from Snapchat that it was no longer being sold and offered support to it.

The resolution has been taken after a year in which the economic results have not been good for the social network, something that has been reflected in its value. And it is that a year ago it was estimated at 130,000 million dollars while Currently, this valuation barely reaches 20,000 million dollars.. Meager relief will be the announced workforce reduction, which would save Snapchat an estimated annual cost of 430 million dollars.